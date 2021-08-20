Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,256 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the period. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $602,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,181,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,438,308,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132,213 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,927,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,956,000 after acquiring an additional 505,094 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,884,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,626,000 after acquiring an additional 228,136 shares in the last quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,285,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,832,000 after acquiring an additional 47,422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glenview Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 107.2% during the 1st quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC now owns 1,814,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,188,000 after acquiring an additional 938,636 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.16% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 20,913 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.65, for a total transaction of $2,460,414.45. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 209,984 shares in the company, valued at $24,704,617.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 12,784 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.53, for a total value of $1,540,855.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 96,996 shares of company stock valued at $11,389,621 in the last three months. 28.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ABC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $132.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Barclays upped their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $122.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $156.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $133.78.

NYSE ABC traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $119.45. The stock had a trading volume of 509 shares, compared to its average volume of 882,210. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 52-week low of $92.00 and a 52-week high of $128.87. The firm has a market cap of $24.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $118.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.27.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $53.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.62 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a negative return on equity of 694.83% and a negative net margin of 1.83%. AmerisourceBergen’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.85 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 9.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. AmerisourceBergen’s payout ratio is 22.28%.

AmerisourceBergen Profile

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

