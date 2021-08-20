Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC Sells 2,000 Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 10.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 17,748 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $985,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wallington Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 2.6% during the second quarter. Wallington Asset Management LLC now owns 174,089 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,662,000 after buying an additional 4,410 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 1.1% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 2,461,311 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $143,544,000 after purchasing an additional 27,294 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 7.4% in the first quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 52,660 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,071,000 after purchasing an additional 3,640 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP grew its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 114.7% in the first quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 23,585 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,375,000 after purchasing an additional 12,599 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 167.9% in the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 328,167 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $19,139,000 after purchasing an additional 205,653 shares during the last quarter. 66.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.11, for a total transaction of $79,665.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $60.50 to $63.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Compass Point boosted their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Truist Financial in a report on Monday, May 17th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.36.

TFC stock traded down $0.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $54.88. The stock had a trading volume of 56,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,609,813. Truist Financial Co. has a one year low of $34.86 and a one year high of $62.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $55.44. The stock has a market cap of $73.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.33.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.38. Truist Financial had a net margin of 23.46% and a return on equity of 11.13%. The business had revenue of $5.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Co. will post 5.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%. This is an increase from Truist Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.53%.

About Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses and municipalities. The firm offers a variety of loans and lease financing to individuals and entities, including insurance premium financing, permanent commercial real estate financing arrangements, loan servicing for third-party investors, direct consumer finance loans to individuals, credit card lending, automobile financing and equipment financing.

