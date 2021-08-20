Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC Sells 362 Shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) by 6.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,497 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 362 shares during the period. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC’s holdings in State Street were worth $452,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of STT. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of State Street by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,075,955 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $151,083,000 after acquiring an additional 31,894 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its stake in State Street by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 5,649 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $475,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC increased its stake in State Street by 55.6% in the 1st quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 8,782 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $737,000 after buying an additional 3,137 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in State Street by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 29,185 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,452,000 after buying an additional 1,554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH increased its stake in State Street by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 10,110 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $849,000 after buying an additional 1,770 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.63% of the company’s stock.

In other State Street news, CEO Cyrus Taraporevala sold 4,488 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.02, for a total value of $381,569.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 104,605 shares in the company, valued at $8,893,517.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have commented on STT. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of State Street in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of State Street in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of State Street from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of State Street from $94.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of State Street from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $83.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. State Street presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.08.

NYSE:STT traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $85.41. The stock had a trading volume of 1,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,401,010. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $85.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. State Street Co. has a one year low of $56.63 and a one year high of $92.63. The stock has a market cap of $29.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.53.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 15th. The asset manager reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. State Street had a net margin of 20.21% and a return on equity of 10.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.86 EPS. Research analysts predict that State Street Co. will post 7.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. This is a boost from State Street’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. State Street’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.04%.

State Street Company Profile

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

