DP Poland (LON:DPP) Trading Up 13.3%

Shares of DP Poland Plc (LON:DPP) were up 13.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 9 ($0.12) and last traded at GBX 8.50 ($0.11). Approximately 411,131 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 54% from the average daily volume of 266,924 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 7.50 ($0.10).

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 8.20. The company has a market capitalization of £49.43 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.40.

About DP Poland (LON:DPP)

DP Poland Plc operates delivery and dine-in pizza restaurants in Poland. The company operates in two segments, Corporate Store Sales and Commissary Operations. It also offers ordering pizza online or by phone. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Warsaw, Poland.

Read More: What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?

Receive News & Ratings for DP Poland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DP Poland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.