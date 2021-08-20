Dream Unlimited (OTCMKTS:DRUNF) PT Raised to C$32.00 at TD Securities

Dream Unlimited (OTCMKTS:DRUNF) had its target price lifted by equities researchers at TD Securities from C$31.00 to C$32.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on DRUNF. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Dream Unlimited from C$32.50 to C$37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Dream Unlimited from C$29.00 to C$33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th.

DRUNF stock opened at $20.48 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.06. Dream Unlimited has a 52 week low of $13.31 and a 52 week high of $21.62.

DREAM Unlimited Corp. engages in the acquisition, management and development of commercial and residential real estate. It operates through the following segments: Recurring income and Development. The Recurring income segments consists of Asset management and investments in the Dream Publicly Listed Funds, which includes various agreements with the Dream Publicly Listed Funds, and various development partnerships, Stabilized income generating assets, which includes Arapahoe Basin, a ski hill in Colorado, income producing assets.

