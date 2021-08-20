DREP Trading Down 31.3% This Week (DREP)

DREP (CURRENCY:DREP) traded down 21% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on August 20th. One DREP coin can now be bought for about $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC on popular exchanges. DREP has a market capitalization of $6.74 billion and approximately $27.62 million worth of DREP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, DREP has traded 31.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get DREP alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.36 or 0.00058153 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002050 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00003139 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.30 or 0.00014970 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002051 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $415.19 or 0.00851446 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.81 or 0.00048823 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 18.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002167 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $52.47 or 0.00107592 BTC.

About DREP

DREP is a coin. Its launch date was September 5th, 2019. DREP’s total supply is 3,431,350,063 coins. DREP’s official message board is medium.com/drep-family . The official website for DREP is www.drep.org . The Reddit community for DREP is /r/DREP-FOUNDATION and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DREP’s official Twitter account is @FoundationDrep and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DREP Foundation is committed to building a performance-oriented technology infrastructure supporting high transaction capacity for an ecosystem generating valuable reputation data. The reputation protocol is uniquely designed to serve the reputation-based assets and currencies running both inside the platform ecosystem and across platforms, thus empowering data sharing and easing the information silo effect. Focusing on two industry pain points: lack of user adoption and low transaction throughput, DREP Foundation aims to provide a highly scalable blockchain architecture, DREP Chain, for the deployment of a reputation protocol that anyone can use. “

DREP Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DREP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DREP should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DREP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DREP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DREP and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.