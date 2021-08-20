DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Given New $128.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) had its price target upped by Morgan Stanley from $123.00 to $128.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Bank of America reiterated an underperform rating and set a $131.00 price objective on shares of DTE Energy in a report on Monday, May 10th. Wolfe Research restated a peer perform rating and issued a $139.00 price target (up from $128.00) on shares of DTE Energy in a research note on Monday, April 26th. UBS Group upgraded DTE Energy from a neutral rating to a buy rating and decreased their price target for the company from $144.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI raised their price target on DTE Energy from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an in-line rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, KeyCorp restated a sector weight rating on shares of DTE Energy in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $130.23.

DTE Energy stock opened at $120.17 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $121.42. DTE Energy has a 52 week low of $91.38 and a 52 week high of $121.70.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The utilities provider reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.26. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 12.53% and a net margin of 9.77%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.53 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that DTE Energy will post 5.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.825 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 1st. This represents a yield of 2.52%. DTE Energy’s payout ratio is currently 60.36%.

In related news, Chairman Gerard M. Anderson sold 10,000 shares of DTE Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.53, for a total transaction of $1,205,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 18,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,245,232.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its stake in DTE Energy by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 287,788 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,601,000 after acquiring an additional 36,669 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in DTE Energy during the 1st quarter worth $1,815,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in DTE Energy by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 831,745 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $110,739,000 after buying an additional 17,100 shares during the period. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC acquired a new position in DTE Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $210,000. Finally, Weld Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in DTE Energy by 304.3% during the 1st quarter. Weld Capital Management LLC now owns 12,634 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,682,000 after buying an additional 9,509 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.2 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

