Dupont Capital Management Corp Buys 16,114 Shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) by 60.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 16,114 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in MetLife were worth $2,547,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MET. Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in MetLife during the second quarter worth $27,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in MetLife during the first quarter worth $28,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in MetLife during the first quarter worth $28,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in MetLife during the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Tarbox Family Office Inc. lifted its stake in MetLife by 84.5% during the second quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.78% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on MET. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on MetLife from $55.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of MetLife from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. upped their price target on shares of MetLife from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of MetLife from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of MetLife in a report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.92.

Shares of MetLife stock opened at $60.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.15. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.68. MetLife, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.19 and a 1-year high of $67.68. The firm has a market cap of $51.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.30.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.76. The company had revenue of $18.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.84 billion. MetLife had a net margin of 6.61% and a return on equity of 10.78%. The business’s revenue was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. Analysts forecast that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MetLife declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, August 4th that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 9th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.17%.

MetLife, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and institutional customers. It offers life insurance, annuities, automobile and homeowner’s insurance and retail banking services to individuals as well as group insurance, reinsurance and retirement and savings products and services.

