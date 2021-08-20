Dupont Capital Management Corp Increases Stake in Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK)

Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK) by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 31,883 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 15,938 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Westlake Chemical were worth $2,872,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Westlake Chemical during the first quarter valued at $153,283,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Westlake Chemical by 13,540.8% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,410,182 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $125,210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,399,844 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Westlake Chemical by 1,062.6% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 352,215 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $31,272,000 after buying an additional 321,919 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Westlake Chemical by 1,108.0% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 287,990 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $25,571,000 after buying an additional 264,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Westlake Chemical by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,728,522 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $153,475,000 after buying an additional 168,049 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WLK opened at $80.89 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $87.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 2.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.45. Westlake Chemical Co. has a 12-month low of $56.58 and a 12-month high of $106.47.

Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $4.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.65 billion. Westlake Chemical had a net margin of 10.29% and a return on equity of 14.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 67.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.11 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Westlake Chemical Co. will post 12.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be issued a $0.2975 dividend. This is a positive change from Westlake Chemical’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Westlake Chemical’s payout ratio is presently 47.16%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on WLK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Westlake Chemical from $98.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Westlake Chemical from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $104.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Westlake Chemical from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Westlake Chemical from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $104.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Westlake Chemical from $97.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Westlake Chemical presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.93.

In other news, CEO Albert Chao acquired 3,000 shares of Westlake Chemical stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $86.21 per share, for a total transaction of $258,630.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 73.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Westlake Chemical Profile

Westlake Chemical Corp. manufactures and markets petrochemicals, polymers and fabricated building products. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Vinyls. The Olefins segment manufactures ethylene, polyethylene and styrene and associated co-products at the manufacturing facility in Lake Charles and polyethylene at the Longview facility.

