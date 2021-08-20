Dupont Capital Management Corp Increases Stock Position in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,326 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 892 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $2,373,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 3.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,573,013 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,054,182,000 after purchasing an additional 353,242 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 251.9% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 454,640 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $50,064,000 after purchasing an additional 325,431 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 11.9% during the first quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,159,381 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $237,791,000 after purchasing an additional 229,348 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 55.7% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 525,471 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $57,865,000 after purchasing an additional 187,989 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical during the fourth quarter worth about $17,677,000. 81.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EMN stock opened at $109.74 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Eastman Chemical has a twelve month low of $70.50 and a twelve month high of $130.47. The business’s 50 day moving average is $114.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.90 billion, a PE ratio of 47.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.50.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 3.43% and a return on equity of 17.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Eastman Chemical will post 9.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.88%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on EMN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Bank of America raised shares of Eastman Chemical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Eastman Chemical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $148.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $109.44 target price (down previously from $119.00) on shares of Eastman Chemical in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $130.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Eastman Chemical currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.54.

In other news, CEO Mark J. Costa sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.30, for a total transaction of $5,188,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 265,381 shares in the company, valued at $30,598,429.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

Eastman Chemical Co engages in the provision of specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Additives and Functional Products, Advanced Materials, Chemical Intermediates and Fibers. The Additives and Functional Products segment includes chemicals for products in the transportation, consumables, building and construction, animal nutrition, crop protection, energy, personal and home care, and other markets.

