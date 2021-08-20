Dupont Capital Management Corp Purchases 822 Shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ)

Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,448 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 822 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club were worth $2,210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Globeflex Capital L P boosted its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 0.4% in the first quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 61,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,753,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 4.6% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 5,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the period. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC lifted its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 2.6% during the second quarter. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC now owns 16,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $772,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 7.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 6,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the period. Finally, Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 11.3% during the first quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 6,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 629 shares during the period.

Get BJ's Wholesale Club alerts:

Shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club stock opened at $54.02 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.04. The company has a market cap of $7.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.70, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.07 and a 52 week high of $54.62.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 19th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $4.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.80 billion. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a return on equity of 161.94% and a net margin of 2.62%. BJ’s Wholesale Club’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on BJ shares. Loop Capital raised their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, May 17th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.01.

In other news, EVP Brian Poulliot sold 2,040 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.06, for a total transaction of $96,002.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 128,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,050,927.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Scott Kessler sold 32,813 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.40, for a total value of $1,555,336.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 172,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,180,007.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 69,273 shares of company stock worth $3,404,516 in the last ninety days. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About BJ’s Wholesale Club

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the east coast of the United States. It offers perishable, edible grocery, general merchandise, and non-edible grocery products, as well as gasoline and other ancillary services. The company also sells its products through its website and mobile app.

Featured Story: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ).

Receive News & Ratings for BJ's Wholesale Club Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BJ's Wholesale Club and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.