Dupont Capital Management Corp Sells 5,228 Shares of PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI)

Dupont Capital Management Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI) by 12.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,582 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,228 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp owned 0.05% of PennyMac Financial Services worth $2,258,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PFSI. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 47.1% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 52,429 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,506,000 after purchasing an additional 16,778 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 22,850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,528,000 after acquiring an additional 2,968 shares in the last quarter. Paradiem LLC increased its position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 23.7% in the first quarter. Paradiem LLC now owns 47,383 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,833,000 after acquiring an additional 9,085 shares during the last quarter. Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. raised its holdings in PennyMac Financial Services by 1.3% during the first quarter. Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. now owns 17,716 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,185,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. acquired a new position in PennyMac Financial Services during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,504,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.20% of the company’s stock.

In other PennyMac Financial Services news, Director Farhad Nanji bought 6,963 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $62.66 per share, with a total value of $436,301.58. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO David Spector sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.99, for a total transaction of $929,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 437,238 shares of company stock worth $27,246,940 and have sold 397,872 shares worth $24,688,479. 12.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PFSI. JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Wedbush increased their price target on PennyMac Financial Services from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PennyMac Financial Services from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 19th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $89.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $72.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. PennyMac Financial Services presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.67.

Shares of NYSE PFSI opened at $66.18 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89. PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.16 and a 1 year high of $70.99. The company has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.17.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.48 by ($0.54). PennyMac Financial Services had a net margin of 40.76% and a return on equity of 46.88%. Analysts predict that PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. will post 14.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. PennyMac Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.82%.

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Production, Servicing, and Investment Management. The Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of loans.

