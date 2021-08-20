DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.000-$5.250 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.DXC Technology also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.450-$3.650 EPS.

DXC Technology stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $35.20. 55,768 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,149,615. The stock has a market cap of $8.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 2.46. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.56. DXC Technology has a 12 month low of $15.64 and a 12 month high of $44.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.09. DXC Technology had a net margin of 1.92% and a return on equity of 14.72%. The business had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that DXC Technology will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on DXC shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of DXC Technology from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of DXC Technology from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of DXC Technology from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and raised their target price for the company from $42.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DXC Technology from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of DXC Technology from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their target price for the company from $43.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. DXC Technology presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $42.10.

In other DXC Technology news, Director Raul J. Fernandez bought 1,195 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $40.99 per share, with a total value of $48,983.05. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Raul J. Fernandez bought 9,515 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $38.86 per share, for a total transaction of $369,752.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 19,414 shares of company stock valued at $764,413 in the last quarter. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About DXC Technology

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment offers a portfolio of analytics services and extensive partner ecosystem that help its customers to gain rapid insights, automate operations, and accelerate their digital transformation journeys; and software engineering and solutions that enable businesses to run and manage their mission-critical functions, transform their operations, and develop new ways of doing business.

