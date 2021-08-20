Dynamic Price Down 35.2% Over Last Week (DYN)

Dynamic (CURRENCY:DYN) traded up 5.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 20th. Over the last week, Dynamic has traded down 35.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Dynamic coin can currently be purchased for $0.32 or 0.00000647 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Dynamic has a market capitalization of $4.89 million and $82.00 worth of Dynamic was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49,104.23 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,263.79 or 0.06646663 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000660 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $688.05 or 0.01401202 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $182.50 or 0.00371662 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69.24 or 0.00141005 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $282.45 or 0.00575203 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $170.20 or 0.00346601 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00005990 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $152.03 or 0.00309610 BTC.

Dynamic Profile

Dynamic (CRYPTO:DYN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Argon2 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 18th, 2017. Dynamic’s total supply is 15,380,761 coins. Dynamic’s official website is duality.solutions . Dynamic’s official Twitter account is @dualitychain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Duality Blockchain Solutions is a cryptocurrency project focused on providing enterprise-focused products based on blockchain technology. Duality Blockchain Solutions provides two public blockchains, Dynamic and Sequence. Dynamic is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Argon2d algorithm. It uses p2p technology over Tor & Clearnet to operate securely and privately. “

Buying and Selling Dynamic

