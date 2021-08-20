Eagle Bay Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 1,009 International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in International Paper (NYSE:IP) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,009 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of International Paper in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Paper in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Paper in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Paper in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of International Paper in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.08% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of International Paper from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of International Paper from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of International Paper from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Stephens upgraded shares of International Paper from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $58.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on International Paper from $66.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.17.

IP stock opened at $58.16 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. International Paper has a twelve month low of $34.81 and a twelve month high of $65.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $59.91. The stock has a market cap of $22.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.19 and a beta of 1.04.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.01. International Paper had a return on equity of 16.67% and a net margin of 5.33%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that International Paper will post 4.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.5125 per share. This represents a $2.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.21%.

International Paper Company operates as a paper and packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and rest of the Americas. It operates through three segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

