Eagle Bay Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 2,550 Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK)

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 2,550 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Delek US in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Delek US in the 1st quarter worth about $61,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Delek US in the 1st quarter worth about $102,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in Delek US in the 1st quarter worth about $105,000. Finally, Clarus Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Delek US in the 1st quarter worth about $112,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on DK. Tudor Pickering upgraded Delek US from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Delek US from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Wolfe Research cut Delek US from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Delek US from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Delek US from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.21.

DK stock opened at $14.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.74. Delek US Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $8.92 and a one year high of $27.38.

Delek US (NYSE:DK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.88) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $0.13. Delek US had a negative net margin of 6.58% and a negative return on equity of 38.01%. Analysts forecast that Delek US Holdings, Inc. will post -3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Nilah Staskus sold 1,143 shares of Delek US stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.65, for a total transaction of $27,031.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Delek US Profile

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the transportation, storage, and wholesale distribution of crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Refining, Logistics, Retail, and Corporate and Other. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other purchased feedstocks for the manufacture of transportation motor fuels, including gasoline, diesel fuel and aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products.

