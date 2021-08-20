Eagle Bay Advisors LLC Invests $65,000 in ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKQ)

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKQ) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ARKQ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF by 8,800.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 153,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,850,000 after purchasing an additional 151,363 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $216,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Interchange Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 25,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,105,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF stock opened at $77.73 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $81.90. ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF has a 12-month low of $52.63 and a 12-month high of $101.11.

