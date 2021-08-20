Eagle Bay Advisors LLC Purchases New Stake in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Exelon during the first quarter worth $27,000. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its stake in Exelon by 100.0% during the first quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 632 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. increased its stake in Exelon by 1,153.8% during the first quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 978 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new stake in Exelon during the first quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in Exelon during the first quarter worth $53,000. 69.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:EXC opened at $48.79 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.33, a PEG ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a fifty day moving average of $46.20. Exelon Co. has a 12-month low of $33.97 and a 12-month high of $49.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $7.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.83 billion. Exelon had a return on equity of 7.42% and a net margin of 2.80%. Exelon’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Exelon Co. will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.3825 per share. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.52%.

In other Exelon news, CEO Michael Innocenzo sold 16,000 shares of Exelon stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.99, for a total transaction of $719,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,536,626.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on EXC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Exelon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Mizuho upgraded Exelon from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $47.50 in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Exelon from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Exelon currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.06.

Exelon Corp. operates as a utility services holding company, which engages in the energy generation, power marketing, and energy delivery business. It operates through the following segments: Mid Atlantic, Midwest, New York, Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) and other Power Regions. The Mid-Atlantic segment represents operations in the eastern half of PJM, which includes New Jersey, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Delaware, the District of Columbia and parts of Pennsylvania and North Carolina.

