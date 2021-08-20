Eagle Bay Advisors LLC Takes $60,000 Position in AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER)

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $60,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of AerCap by 22.0% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Eagle Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AerCap by 3.9% in the second quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 6,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of AerCap by 1.1% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 23,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,186,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AerCap by 39.7% in the first quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the period. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AerCap by 6.9% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 7,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $452,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

AER has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of AerCap from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AerCap from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.29.

AER stock opened at $51.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.78 billion, a PE ratio of 8.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 2.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $53.01. AerCap Holdings has a 52 week low of $21.99 and a 52 week high of $63.49.

AerCap (NYSE:AER) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.54. AerCap had a negative net margin of 7.84% and a positive return on equity of 9.32%. On average, analysts predict that AerCap Holdings will post 6.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About AerCap

AerCap Holdings N.V. engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial aircraft and engines in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, such as remarketing aircraft; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

