Eagle Bay Advisors LLC Takes Position in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP)

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 9,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL by 818.5% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 19,940 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 17,769 shares during the period. Ground Swell Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL by 866.0% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 22,740 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 20,386 shares during the period. 3.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Companhia Paranaense de Energia - COPEL alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th.

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL stock opened at $5.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.85. The firm has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.58. Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL has a 52-week low of $5.20 and a 52-week high of $6.25.

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL Company Profile

Companhia Paranaense de Energia engages in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Power Generation and Transmission (GET), Power Distribution (DIS), Telecommunications (TEL), GAS, Power Sale (COM), and Holding Company (HOL). The GET segment include production of electricity from hydraulic, wind, and thermal projects (GER) and also provides services of transmission and transformation of electric power.

Featured Story: Do Tariffs Work?



Receive News & Ratings for Companhia Paranaense de Energia - COPEL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Companhia Paranaense de Energia - COPEL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.