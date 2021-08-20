Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE) Trading 6.2% Higher

Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE)’s share price traded up 6.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $46.06 and last traded at $46.06. 2,058 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 182,520 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.39.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Fearnley Fonds raised shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from $40.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from $42.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Eagle Bulk Shipping presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.60.

Get Eagle Bulk Shipping alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.12. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $560.07 million, a P/E ratio of 18.62 and a beta of 1.65.

Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The shipping company reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.70 by ($0.07). Eagle Bulk Shipping had a return on equity of 8.12% and a net margin of 2.17%. Equities analysts predict that Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. will post 10.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Eagle Bulk Shipping news, CEO Gary Vogel sold 1,343 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.03, for a total transaction of $71,219.29. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 164,649 shares in the company, valued at $8,731,336.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Costanzo Frank De sold 7,213 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.50, for a total value of $378,682.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,006,130. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,958,015 shares of company stock worth $87,922,127. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in the first quarter valued at approximately $699,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 3.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 584,339 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $21,105,000 after acquiring an additional 18,758 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Eagle Bulk Shipping in the first quarter worth $246,000. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in the first quarter valued at $260,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its position in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 42.6% in the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 32,519 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after buying an additional 9,722 shares in the last quarter. 79.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE)

Eagle Bulk Shipping, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ocean transportation of a broad range of dry bulk cargoes worldwide through the ownership, charter, and operation of dry bulk vessels. It operates Supramax and Handymax vessels that transport minor and major bulk cargoes, including iron ore, coal, grain, cement, and fertilizer.

Featured Story: Straddles

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Bulk Shipping Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Bulk Shipping and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.