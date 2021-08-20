Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 948,100 shares, a decline of 20.3% from the July 15th total of 1,190,000 shares. Approximately 2.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 444,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days.

In other news, SVP William R. Devlin sold 9,534 shares of Eagle Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.04, for a total transaction of $1,382,811.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 41,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,028,297.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Martin M. Ellen sold 1,800 shares of Eagle Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.33, for a total value of $266,994.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,132,647.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 86,463 shares of company stock valued at $12,809,237 over the last quarter. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Resource Council bought a new position in shares of Eagle Materials in the 2nd quarter valued at $829,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Eagle Materials during the 2nd quarter worth $2,179,000. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Eagle Materials during the 2nd quarter worth $2,252,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Eagle Materials by 2,003.7% during the 2nd quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,800 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,072,000 after acquiring an additional 54,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Eagle Materials by 266.3% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,201,136 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $170,693,000 after acquiring an additional 873,251 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.37% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on EXP shares. Raymond James lifted their price target on Eagle Materials from $130.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $170.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Eagle Materials from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Eagle Materials from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on Eagle Materials from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $154.50.

NYSE EXP traded up $1.45 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $150.58. The company had a trading volume of 327,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 390,383. The stock has a market cap of $6.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.64 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 3.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The business has a 50-day moving average of $142.45. Eagle Materials has a twelve month low of $78.23 and a twelve month high of $155.80.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.14. Eagle Materials had a return on equity of 25.22% and a net margin of 20.26%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Eagle Materials will post 8.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Eagle Materials’s payout ratio is 14.58%.

About Eagle Materials

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and supplies heavy construction materials, light building materials, and materials used for oil and natural gas extraction in the United States. It operates in five segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants.

