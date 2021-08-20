Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund (NYSE:EOI) Short Interest Down 21.7% in July

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund (NYSE:EOI) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 45,100 shares, a drop of 21.7% from the July 15th total of 57,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 70,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EOI. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Proequities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund by 114.3% during the first quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 2,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund by 671.9% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 2,150 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund during the second quarter worth approximately $104,000.

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $19.30. 795 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 81,848. Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund has a 52 week low of $13.70 and a 52 week high of $19.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.65.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.109 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $1.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.78%. This is a boost from Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09.

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund invests in the stocks of large-cap and mid-cap companies with a focus on investing in companies with above average growth and financial condition against valuation in selecting individual securities.

