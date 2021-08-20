Edgeware (EDG) 24 Hour Volume Tops $1.14 Million

Edgeware (CURRENCY:EDG) traded up 12.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 20th. Edgeware has a market cap of $60.69 million and $1.14 million worth of Edgeware was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Edgeware coin can currently be bought for about $0.0105 or 0.00000022 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Edgeware has traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Edgeware alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.48 or 0.00058508 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002054 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00003129 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.21 or 0.00014803 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002056 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $411.64 or 0.00845687 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.84 or 0.00048975 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002142 BTC.

About Edgeware

Edgeware (CRYPTO:EDG) is a coin. Its launch date was December 16th, 2016. Edgeware’s total supply is 6,382,313,887 coins and its circulating supply is 5,762,983,681 coins. Edgeware’s official message board is commonwealth.im/edgeware . Edgeware’s official Twitter account is @edgelessproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Edgeware is edgewa.re

According to CryptoCompare, “Edgeless is an equity-based token that represents ownership in the profits of the Edgless casino, a decentralized online gaming platform based on Ethereum smart contracts that offer users a low to non-existent edge in games. “

Edgeware Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Edgeware directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Edgeware should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Edgeware using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Edgeware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Edgeware and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.