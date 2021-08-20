Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.800-$2.900 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.770. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of EPC stock opened at $44.00 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $43.00. Edgewell Personal Care has a 12 month low of $25.50 and a 12 month high of $46.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.90 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Get Edgewell Personal Care alerts:

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $573.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $543.56 million. Edgewell Personal Care had a return on equity of 9.78% and a net margin of 4.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Edgewell Personal Care will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. Edgewell Personal Care’s payout ratio is currently 21.98%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Edgewell Personal Care from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Northern Trust Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Edgewell Personal Care from $45.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. TheStreet upgraded Edgewell Personal Care from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Edgewell Personal Care from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Edgewell Personal Care from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $45.00.

About Edgewell Personal Care

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

See Also: Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Edgewell Personal Care Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edgewell Personal Care and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.