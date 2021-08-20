Elanco Animal Health Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:ELAN)

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) was the target of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Investors purchased 18,629 put options on the company. This is an increase of 910% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,844 put options.

In other news, Director Michael J. Harrington purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.98 per share, for a total transaction of $86,940.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 25,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $744,322.32. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey N. Simmons purchased 16,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $29.70 per share, with a total value of $500,445.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 568,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,886,736.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ELAN. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in Elanco Animal Health during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in Elanco Animal Health during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Elanco Animal Health during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 155.2% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 216.6% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 821 shares in the last quarter. 93.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on ELAN. Gabelli upgraded Elanco Animal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Elanco Animal Health in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. lifted their price target on Elanco Animal Health from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. G.Research upgraded Elanco Animal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Elanco Animal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.75.

Shares of NYSE ELAN traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $31.49. 98,330 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,861,041. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.72. The business’s 50 day moving average is $34.41. The stock has a market cap of $14.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.85. Elanco Animal Health has a twelve month low of $25.76 and a twelve month high of $37.49.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. Elanco Animal Health had a positive return on equity of 5.24% and a negative net margin of 16.02%. The business’s revenue was up 118.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.09) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Elanco Animal Health will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Elanco Animal Health

Elanco Animal Health, Inc engages in the innovation, development, manufacture and market products for companion and food animals. It offers products through the following four categories: Companion Animal Disease Prevention, Companion Animal Therapeutics, Food Animal Future Protein & Health, and Food Animal Ruminants & Swine.

