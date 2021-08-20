Eldorado Gold (TSE:ELD) Given New C$18.50 Price Target at National Bankshares

Eldorado Gold (TSE:ELD) (NYSE:EGO) had its price target trimmed by National Bankshares from C$20.00 to C$18.50 in a report released on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on ELD. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating and issued a C$11.79 price target on shares of Eldorado Gold in a research note on Monday, July 26th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on Eldorado Gold to C$16.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their target price on Eldorado Gold to C$20.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Eldorado Gold currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$16.88.

Get Eldorado Gold alerts:

TSE ELD opened at C$10.31 on Monday. The company has a market cap of C$1.88 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.08. Eldorado Gold has a one year low of C$10.27 and a one year high of C$18.90. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$12.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.10, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.88.

In related news, Senior Officer Timothy Francis Garvin sold 12,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$14.13, for a total value of C$178,038.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 64,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$916,782.66. Also, Senior Officer Lincoln Silva sold 45,796 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$12.69, for a total transaction of C$581,352.74. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 32,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$416,693.68.

Eldorado Gold Company Profile

Eldorado Gold Corporation and its subsidiaries engage in the exploration, discovery, acquisition, financing, development, production, sale, and reclamation of mineral products, primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, Brazil, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, zinc, and iron ore.

Featured Story: FinTech

Receive News & Ratings for Eldorado Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eldorado Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.