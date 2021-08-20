Electric Last Mile Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELMS) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.30 Per Share

Analysts predict that Electric Last Mile Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELMS) will report earnings of ($0.30) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Electric Last Mile Solutions’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.33) and the highest is ($0.26). The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Electric Last Mile Solutions will report full-year earnings of ($0.63) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.84) to ($0.36). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.69) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.02) to ($0.35). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Electric Last Mile Solutions.

Electric Last Mile Solutions (NASDAQ:ELMS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.02).

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ELMS. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Electric Last Mile Solutions in a report on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush assumed coverage on Electric Last Mile Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Electric Last Mile Solutions in a report on Thursday, July 1st. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Electric Last Mile Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Electric Last Mile Solutions in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Electric Last Mile Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.00.

ELMS traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $7.46. The stock had a trading volume of 27,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 618,825. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Electric Last Mile Solutions has a 1 year low of $7.58 and a 1 year high of $15.30.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ELMS. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Electric Last Mile Solutions in the second quarter worth $5,302,000. Hartree Partners LP purchased a new position in Electric Last Mile Solutions during the second quarter valued at $2,016,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Electric Last Mile Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth $1,853,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Electric Last Mile Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth $1,045,000. Finally, Oasis Management Co Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Electric Last Mile Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,008,000. 31.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Electric Last Mile Solutions Company Profile

Electric Last Mile, Inc designs and manufactures last mile delivery electric vehicles. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Auburn Hills, Michigan.

