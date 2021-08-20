Electro-Sensors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELSE) Short Interest Down 17.9% in July

Electro-Sensors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELSE) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 44,100 shares, a decline of 17.9% from the July 15th total of 53,700 shares. Currently, 2.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 71,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Electro-Sensors during the 1st quarter worth about $129,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Electro-Sensors by 10.4% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 193,900 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $931,000 after purchasing an additional 18,200 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Electro-Sensors during the second quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Electro-Sensors by 17.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 53,093 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 7,900 shares during the period. 9.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ELSE stock traded up $0.15 on Friday, reaching $4.99. 100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 59,856. Electro-Sensors has a 12 month low of $3.35 and a 12 month high of $8.80. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.87.

Electro-Sensors, Inc engages in the manufacture and selling of industrial production monitoring and process control systems. Its products include shaft speed witches; wireless hazard monitoring; temperature sensor; slide gate and angle position; bearing sensors and belt alignment; and motor drive control.

