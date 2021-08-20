Elevate Credit, Inc. (NYSE:ELVT) Short Interest Update

Elevate Credit, Inc. (NYSE:ELVT) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,090,000 shares, a growth of 13.8% from the July 15th total of 957,500 shares. Approximately 4.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 309,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.5 days.

In related news, Director Tyler W. K. Head sold 29,013 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.77, for a total transaction of $109,379.01. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 111,382 shares in the company, valued at $419,910.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jason Harvison sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.86, for a total transaction of $57,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 416,887 shares in the company, valued at $1,609,183.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 257,907 shares of company stock valued at $974,194 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 13.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Elevate Credit alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ELVT. Islet Management LP bought a new stake in Elevate Credit during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,613,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Elevate Credit during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,844,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Elevate Credit by 33.4% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,352,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,949,000 after buying an additional 338,321 shares during the last quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Elevate Credit in the 2nd quarter worth $829,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Elevate Credit by 37.2% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 691,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,020,000 after buying an additional 187,487 shares during the last quarter. 31.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Elevate Credit from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th.

Shares of NYSE ELVT traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 334 shares, compared to its average volume of 272,441. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.65. Elevate Credit has a one year low of $1.91 and a one year high of $4.90. The stock has a market cap of $117.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 2.71.

Elevate Credit (NYSE:ELVT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.06). Elevate Credit had a net margin of 7.41% and a return on equity of 21.81%. The business had revenue of $84.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.97 million. Research analysts forecast that Elevate Credit will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Elevate Credit

Elevate Credit, Inc provides online credit solutions to non-prime consumers in the United States. It offers unsecured online installment loans, lines of credit, and credit cards. Its products include Rise, an installment loan product; Elastic, a line of credit product; and Today Card, a credit card product.

Featured Article: Trading Halts Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Elevate Credit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elevate Credit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.