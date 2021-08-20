Ellipsis (EPS) 1-Day Volume Reaches $48.85 Million

Ellipsis (CURRENCY:EPS) traded up 5.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on August 20th. Over the last week, Ellipsis has traded 8.9% higher against the US dollar. Ellipsis has a total market capitalization of $232.11 million and approximately $48.85 million worth of Ellipsis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ellipsis coin can now be purchased for about $0.77 or 0.00001582 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Ellipsis alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.33 or 0.00058208 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002054 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00003135 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.25 or 0.00014892 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002055 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $412.02 or 0.00846511 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23.74 or 0.00048771 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002136 BTC.

Ellipsis Profile

EPS is a coin. Its launch date was August 28th, 2020. Ellipsis’ total supply is 424,619,763 coins and its circulating supply is 301,458,081 coins. Ellipsis’ official Twitter account is @EpanusToken

According to CryptoCompare, “Epanus is a decentralized token, based on the Ethereum encryption technology, which can be used as value reserve. Convenient when it comes to small daily transactions, and better in terms of value retention in the medium and long term. Through Cloud Mining technology, where the mining happens in the “cloud” through a remote datacenter with incredible shared processing power, it provides the users with the option of mining tokens without having to worry about hardware management. “

Buying and Selling Ellipsis

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ellipsis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ellipsis should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ellipsis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ellipsis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ellipsis and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.