Elys Game Technology, Corp. (NASDAQ:ELYS) Shares Purchased by Citadel Advisors LLC

Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Elys Game Technology, Corp. (NASDAQ:ELYS) by 117.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,632 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,618 shares during the quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Elys Game Technology were worth $173,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in Elys Game Technology during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in Elys Game Technology during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in Elys Game Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Elys Game Technology by 460.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 4,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in Elys Game Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Elys Game Technology alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ELYS opened at $4.05 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $89.16 million, a P/E ratio of -7.50 and a beta of 5.10. Elys Game Technology, Corp. has a 12-month low of $1.36 and a 12-month high of $8.28. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.24.

Elys Game Technology (NASDAQ:ELYS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.02). Elys Game Technology had a negative return on equity of 22.83% and a negative net margin of 17.21%. Equities research analysts expect that Elys Game Technology, Corp. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

ELYS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Maxim Group initiated coverage on Elys Game Technology in a report on Monday, July 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Elys Game Technology in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Fundamental Research reduced their target price on Elys Game Technology from $6.69 to $5.72 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th.

In related news, VP Luca Pasquini sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.00, for a total value of $60,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 838,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,352,016. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 41.40% of the company’s stock.

Elys Game Technology Company Profile

Elys Game Technology, Corp. provides online and land-based gaming services in Europe and North America. It offers leisure betting products, including lottery, casino gaming, sports betting, online casino games, poker, bingo, virtual sports betting, and horse racing, as well as skilled and interactive games and slots; and operates betting platform software services for leisure betting establishments.

Recommended Story: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ELYS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Elys Game Technology, Corp. (NASDAQ:ELYS).

Receive News & Ratings for Elys Game Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elys Game Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.