Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.060-$4.080 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.940. The company issued revenue guidance of $18.30 billion-$18.46 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $18.16 billion.

Several research firms have recently commented on EMR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Emerson Electric from $103.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Emerson Electric from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Cowen set a $97.44 price objective on Emerson Electric and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Barclays increased their price objective on Emerson Electric from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Emerson Electric from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $109.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $98.65.

Shares of EMR stock traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $101.68. 114,648 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,799,859. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $98.35. Emerson Electric has a 1-year low of $63.16 and a 1-year high of $104.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $60.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.89, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.55.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.11. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 13.20% and a return on equity of 26.77%. The company had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Emerson Electric will post 4.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.505 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is 58.38%.

In related news, VP Bell Katherine Button sold 12,850 shares of Emerson Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.21, for a total transaction of $1,300,548.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,799,367.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which provides innovative solutions for customers in industrial, commercial and residential markets. It operates through the following business segments: Automation Solutions; Climate Technologies; and Tools and Home Products. The Automation Solutions segment offers products, integrated solutions, software and services which enable process, hybrid and discrete manufacturers to maximize production, protect personnel and the environment, reduce project costs, and optimize their energy efficiency and operating costs.

