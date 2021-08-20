Endesa (OTCMKTS:ELEZY) Downgraded by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley cut shares of Endesa (OTCMKTS:ELEZY) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered Endesa from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Citigroup lowered Endesa from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Endesa in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Grupo Santander raised Endesa from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold.

ELEZY opened at $12.30 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.57. Endesa has a 1 year low of $11.64 and a 1 year high of $15.95.

Endesa, SA engages in the generation, distribution, and sale of electricity primarily in Spain and Portugal. The company generates electricity from various energy sources, such as hydroelectric, nuclear, thermal, wind, and solar. As of December 31, 2020, its distributed electricity to approximately 21 million populations covering a total area of approximately 195,488 square kilometers.

