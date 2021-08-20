Energo Market Cap Reaches $239,128.93 (TSL)

Energo (CURRENCY:TSL) traded down 4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 20th. Energo has a total market capitalization of $239,128.93 and $1,931.00 worth of Energo was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Energo has traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar. One Energo coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.26 or 0.00057598 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002039 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00003124 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $7.21 or 0.00014695 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002040 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $404.68 or 0.00824915 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.88 or 0.00048671 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002103 BTC.

About Energo

Energo is a coin. Its launch date was August 1st, 2017. Energo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 602,378,920 coins. Energo’s official message board is blog.energolabs.com . Energo’s official Twitter account is @Energo Labs and its Facebook page is accessible here . Energo’s official website is www.energolabs.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Energo is an ecosystem based on decentralized apps that plans to build a DAE (Decentralized Autonomous Energy Community). At its core are Qtum and a decentralized system designed for the measurement, registries, transactions, and settlement of clean energy in local Micro-grids. Furthermore, the Energo system will be powered by the TSL cryptocurrency. Energo token (TSL) is an ERC-20 token that will work as the access token to the distributed energy storage system. “

Buying and Selling Energo

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Energo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Energo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

