Energold Drilling (CVE:EGD) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Energold Drilling Corp (CVE:EGD) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$0.05. Energold Drilling shares last traded at C$0.05, with a volume of 5,120 shares.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.31. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.46 million and a PE ratio of -0.16.

Energold Drilling Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides drilling services primarily in Mexico, the Caribbean, rest of North America, Central America, South America, Europe, and Africa. The company operates through three segments: Minerals, Energy, and Manufacturing. It offers mineral drilling services, including surface and underground drilling, and conventional drilling services; and oil sands coring, shot hole seismic, and geothermal and geotechnical drilling services, as well as water well drilling services, such as mine pit de-watering, mine water supply, mine hydrogeological characterization and well monitoring, and rural and urban water well drilling schemes, as well as offers horizontal directional drilling services.

