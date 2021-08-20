EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) Stake Boosted by Cambiar Investors LLC

Cambiar Investors LLC grew its stake in shares of EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,468 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. Cambiar Investors LLC’s holdings in EnerSys were worth $3,173,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of EnerSys by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 33,264 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,020,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of EnerSys by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,982 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $633,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of EnerSys by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,414 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,763,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of EnerSys by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 11,348 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of EnerSys by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,682 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,787,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.54% of the company’s stock.

Separately, BTIG Research raised shares of EnerSys from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th.

ENS stock opened at $85.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.81. EnerSys has a 1 year low of $62.30 and a 1 year high of $104.47. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.73. The firm has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.43, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.44.

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The industrial products company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.05. EnerSys had a net margin of 4.92% and a return on equity of 13.76%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that EnerSys will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. EnerSys’s dividend payout ratio is 15.59%.

EnerSys Company Profile

EnerSys provides various stored energy solutions for industrial applications worldwide. It operates in three segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, and Specialty. The company offers uninterruptible power systems applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, as well as telecommunications systems; switchgear and electrical control systems used in industrial facilities and electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, and energy pipelines; integrated power solutions and services to broadband, telecom, renewable, and industrial customers; and thermally managed cabinets and enclosures for electronic equipment and batteries.

