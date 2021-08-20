Eneti Inc. (NASDAQ:NETI) Declares $0.01 Quarterly Dividend

Eneti Inc. (NASDAQ:NETI) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.01 per share on Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th.

Shares of Eneti stock opened at $17.47 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.02. Eneti has a 1 year low of $10.70 and a 1 year high of $24.74. The firm has a market cap of $196.26 million, a P/E ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Eneti (NASDAQ:NETI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.87. Eneti had a negative net margin of 276.58% and a negative return on equity of 3.48%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Eneti will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on NETI shares. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Eneti in a research report on Sunday, July 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Eneti from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Eneti from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Eneti stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Eneti Inc. (NASDAQ:NETI) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 20,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $389,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.19% of Eneti as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.08% of the company’s stock.

About Eneti

Eneti Inc, a shipping company, owns and operates dry bulk carriers worldwide. Its vessels transport a range of bulk commodities, including ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or finance leased 41 vessels consisting of 13 Kamsarmax vessels and 28 Ultramax vessels, as well as time chartered-in five Kamsarmax vessels.

