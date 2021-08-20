Engie Sa (OTCMKTS:ENGIY) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Engie Sa (OTCMKTS:ENGIY) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company.

ENGIY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Engie in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Engie in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Engie in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Engie in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Engie in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Engie stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $14.24. The stock had a trading volume of 100,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 160,381. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.89. Engie has a twelve month low of $11.85 and a twelve month high of $16.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.11.

ENGIE SA engages in the provision of electricity, natural gas, and energy related services. The firm offers thermal energy, hydropower, solar energy, onshore and offshore wind power, facility management and heat generation services. It serves energy, energy efficiency, liquefied natural gas, and digital technology sectors.

