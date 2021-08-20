EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Enlink Midstream LLC is independent midstream energy. The Company is involved in natural gas gathering, treating, processing, transmission, distribution, supply and marketing, and crude oil marketing. Enlink Midstream LLC, formerly known as Crosstex Energy Inc., is based in headquartered in Dallas, Texas. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group upgraded EnLink Midstream from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $4.50 to $6.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Mizuho increased their price target on EnLink Midstream from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on EnLink Midstream from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. US Capital Advisors upgraded EnLink Midstream from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on EnLink Midstream from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.47.

NYSE:ENLC opened at $4.88 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.94 and a beta of 3.55. EnLink Midstream has a 1 year low of $2.13 and a 1 year high of $6.74. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The pipeline company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. EnLink Midstream had a negative net margin of 3.72% and a negative return on equity of 0.18%. On average, analysts expect that EnLink Midstream will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.70 per share, for a total transaction of $54,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Egypt Holdings Lp Wsip purchased 8,539 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.78 per share, for a total transaction of $49,355.42. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 35,335 shares of company stock worth $145,500 over the last 90 days. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of EnLink Midstream by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 35,180,484 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $150,924,000 after acquiring an additional 2,043,815 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of EnLink Midstream by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,609,285 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $61,396,000 after purchasing an additional 738,587 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of EnLink Midstream by 84.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,654,839 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $55,304,000 after purchasing an additional 3,962,371 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of EnLink Midstream by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,972,756 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $12,753,000 after purchasing an additional 86,883 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of EnLink Midstream by 500.6% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 2,561,278 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $16,367,000 after purchasing an additional 2,134,828 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.96% of the company’s stock.

EnLink Midstream Company Profile

EnLink Midstream LLC engages in transmission, processing and marketing of natural gas and crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Permian, North Texas, Oklahoma, Louisiana, and Corporate. The Permian segment includes natural gas gathering, processing, and transmission activities and crude oil operations in the Midland and Delaware Basins in West Texas and Eastern New Mexico and crude operations in South Texas.

