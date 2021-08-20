EnterCoin Trading Down 17.7% This Week (ENTRC)

EnterCoin (CURRENCY:ENTRC) traded up 1.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on August 20th. One EnterCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0099 or 0.00000021 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, EnterCoin has traded 17.7% lower against the US dollar. EnterCoin has a total market cap of $56,160.82 and approximately $26,955.00 worth of EnterCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $28.28 or 0.00059057 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002088 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00003209 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.32 or 0.00015286 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002089 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $416.52 or 0.00869675 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 16.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002243 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $52.67 or 0.00109983 BTC.

EnterCoin Coin Profile

EnterCoin (CRYPTO:ENTRC) is a coin. EnterCoin’s total supply is 6,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,696,850 coins. EnterCoin’s official Twitter account is @enter_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for EnterCoin is entercoin.net

According to CryptoCompare, “EnterCoin was built as an alternative payment solution for the financially excluded communities. Entercoin claims to be one of the first tokens that can be used as an alternative currency for regulated peer to peer transactions in the Middle East, North Africa and South-East Asia. ENTRC is a ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum blockchain. “

EnterCoin Coin Trading

