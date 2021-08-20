Enzyme Price Tops $92.16 on Major Exchanges (MLN)

Enzyme (CURRENCY:MLN) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 20th. Over the last week, Enzyme has traded down 2.3% against the dollar. One Enzyme coin can currently be purchased for $92.16 or 0.00190596 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Enzyme has a market capitalization of $165.21 million and $10.51 million worth of Enzyme was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.34 or 0.00058618 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002068 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00003204 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.34 or 0.00015179 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002069 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $418.29 or 0.00865091 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.04 or 0.00109691 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 15.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002189 BTC.

About Enzyme

MLN is a coin. Its genesis date was January 26th, 2019. Enzyme’s total supply is 1,824,437 coins and its circulating supply is 1,792,738 coins. Enzyme’s official Twitter account is @melonprotocol . The Reddit community for Enzyme is https://reddit.com/r/enzymefinance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Enzyme empowers users to build and scale investment strategies of their choice – from discretionary and robot to ETFs and market-making. Its second-generation smart contract-enforced platform is thoroughly tested and audited before any mainnet deployments are made. Enzyme Finance was formerly known as Melon Protocol. The token has a new icon and name, but the MLN ticker and contract address stay the same. MLN is used to pay for various functions throughout the fund creation process and investment lifecycle. “

Enzyme Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Enzyme directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Enzyme should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Enzyme using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

