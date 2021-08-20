Eos Focused Equity Management L.P. Acquires 3,538 Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Eos Focused Equity Management L.P. lifted its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) by 200.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,307 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,538 shares during the quarter. The Sherwin-Williams accounts for approximately 1.2% of Eos Focused Equity Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Eos Focused Equity Management L.P.’s holdings in The Sherwin-Williams were worth $1,446,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 3.2% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 36,921 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $27,248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 225.0% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 25,149 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $6,852,000 after purchasing an additional 17,410 shares in the last quarter. Arabesque Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams in the first quarter worth $1,919,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 342,471 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $251,671,000 after purchasing an additional 14,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in The Sherwin-Williams by 175.6% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 41,903 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $11,415,000 after acquiring an additional 26,697 shares in the last quarter. 30.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Sherwin-Williams alerts:

Several research firms have issued reports on SHW. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $307.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. TheStreet raised shares of The Sherwin-Williams from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $315.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Argus upped their price target on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $263.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $327.96.

Shares of SHW stock traded up $4.42 on Friday, hitting $307.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 859,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,296,930. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $284.22. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a fifty-two week low of $218.06 and a fifty-two week high of $308.82. The company has a market cap of $80.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.53, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.08.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.68 by ($0.03). The Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 11.05% and a return on equity of 72.71%. The business had revenue of $5.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $7.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.86%.

In other The Sherwin-Williams news, SVP Jane M. Cronin sold 7,722 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.22, for a total transaction of $2,380,074.84. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,094 shares in the company, valued at $5,268,712.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Justin T. Binns sold 1,744 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.51, for a total transaction of $483,977.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 200,668 shares of company stock worth $58,188,526 over the last 90 days. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About The Sherwin-Williams

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the manufacture and trade of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor covering.

Read More: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW).

Receive News & Ratings for The Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.