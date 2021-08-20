Eos Focused Equity Management L.P. Makes New $7.28 Million Investment in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

Eos Focused Equity Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 17,372 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,276,000. Teledyne Technologies accounts for about 6.2% of Eos Focused Equity Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TDY. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Teledyne Technologies by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,266,542 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,592,155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069,076 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 525.3% during the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 557,589 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $230,647,000 after acquiring an additional 468,422 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,702,829 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $704,376,000 after acquiring an additional 403,181 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 69.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 628,563 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $260,006,000 after acquiring an additional 257,073 shares during the period. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $88,925,000. 74.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TDY stock traded up $4.43 during trading on Friday, hitting $450.46. 220,127 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 303,515. The company has a market capitalization of $20.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $437.92. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 52-week low of $301.76 and a 52-week high of $462.85.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.94 by $1.67. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 10.77% and a return on equity of 12.57%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 15.57 earnings per share for the current year.

TDY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Cowen raised their target price on Teledyne Technologies from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $500.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $480.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $504.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $466.67.

Teledyne Technologies Company Profile

Teledyne Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic and communication products for wireless and satellite systems. It operates through the following business segments: Instrumentation, Digital Imaging, Aerospace and Defense Electronics, and Engineered Systems. The Instrumentation segment provides monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications; and electronic test and measurement equipment.

