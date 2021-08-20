EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $8.250-$8.440 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $7.740. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.64 B-, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.45 billion.EPAM Systems also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $2.150-$2.220 EPS.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup increased their target price on EPAM Systems from $520.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on EPAM Systems from $517.00 to $689.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised EPAM Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the stock from $455.00 to $670.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on EPAM Systems from $460.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of EPAM Systems in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $567.00.

Shares of EPAM Systems stock traded down $2.44 on Thursday, reaching $619.56. 307,010 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 297,796. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $548.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.36. EPAM Systems has a 1-year low of $301.00 and a 1-year high of $628.00.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The information technology services provider reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.11. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 18.89% and a net margin of 13.12%. The firm had revenue of $881.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $861.36 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 39.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that EPAM Systems will post 7.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 643 shares of EPAM Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $608.00, for a total transaction of $390,944.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Elaina Shekhter sold 3,827 shares of EPAM Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $480.03, for a total value of $1,837,074.81. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 10,111 shares in the company, valued at $4,853,583.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 74,206 shares of company stock worth $36,473,214. 4.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services in North America, Europe, Russia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Ukraine, Georgia, East Asia, Southeast Asia, and Australia. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

