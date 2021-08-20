Equinox Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $5.99

Equinox Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $5.99 and last traded at $6.01, with a volume of 15363 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.17.

Several research firms recently issued reports on EQX. TD Securities decreased their price target on Equinox Gold from C$17.50 to C$17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Equinox Gold from C$17.50 to C$15.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Equinox Gold from C$14.00 to C$12.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. CIBC cut their target price on Equinox Gold from C$14.00 to C$11.50 in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Desjardins raised Equinox Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Equinox Gold presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.75.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.30. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of 22.67 and a beta of 1.05.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQX. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Equinox Gold by 20.6% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 33,119,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,178,000 after purchasing an additional 5,646,909 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Equinox Gold by 30.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,387,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,343,000 after purchasing an additional 1,724,187 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its position in shares of Equinox Gold by 95.7% during the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 3,088,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,472,000 after purchasing an additional 1,510,331 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Equinox Gold by 1,405.0% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,133,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,035,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058,221 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi bought a new position in shares of Equinox Gold during the second quarter worth about $6,554,000. 22.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Equinox Gold

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the exploration of gold mining properties. Its projects include mesquite gold mine, aurizona gold mine, castle mountain, and copper projects. The company was founded by Marc Pais on March 23, 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

