Equinox Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $5.99

Equinox Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $5.99 and last traded at $6.01, with a volume of 15363 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.17.
Several research firms recently issued reports on EQX. TD Securities decreased their price target on Equinox Gold from C$17.50 to C$17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Equinox Gold from C$17.50 to C$15.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Equinox Gold from C$14.00 to C$12.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. CIBC cut their target price on Equinox Gold from C$14.00 to C$11.50 in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Desjardins raised Equinox Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Equinox Gold presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.75.
The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.30. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of 22.67 and a beta of 1.05.
About Equinox Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX)
Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the exploration of gold mining properties. Its projects include mesquite gold mine, aurizona gold mine, castle mountain, and copper projects. The company was founded by Marc Pais on March 23, 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
