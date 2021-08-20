Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Checkmate Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:CMPI)

Checkmate Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPI) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Checkmate Pharmaceuticals in a note issued to investors on Sunday, August 15th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Raycroft now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.70) for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.69). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Checkmate Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.67) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.67) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($3.09) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($3.98) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($4.08) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.86) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.86) EPS.

Get Checkmate Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Checkmate Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Checkmate Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.05.

Shares of NASDAQ CMPI opened at $4.49 on Wednesday. Checkmate Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $4.24 and a 12-month high of $23.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.10 million and a P/E ratio of -1.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.56.

Checkmate Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CMPI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.88) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by ($0.14).

In related news, insider Arthur M. Krieg purchased 7,224 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.04 per share, with a total value of $43,632.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 815,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,927,033.36. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CMPI. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Checkmate Pharmaceuticals by 92.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,303 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Checkmate Pharmaceuticals by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 60,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $886,000 after buying an additional 5,099 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Checkmate Pharmaceuticals by 595.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 11,210 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Checkmate Pharmaceuticals by 865.0% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 19,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 17,300 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Checkmate Pharmaceuticals by 77.8% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 5,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 2,282 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.05% of the company’s stock.

Checkmate Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Checkmate Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. It develops CMP-001, which is in phase II clinical trial in combination with pembrolizumab to treat patients with PD-1 refractory melanoma; combination with nivolumab to treat patients with PD-1 naÃ¯ve neoadjuvant melanoma; and treatment in patients with PD-1 refractory melanoma.

See Also: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Receive News & Ratings for Checkmate Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Checkmate Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.