Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s Q3 2021 Earnings (TSE:TD)

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) (NYSE:TD) – Equities researchers at Cormark boosted their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research report issued on Thursday, August 19th. Cormark analyst L. Persaud now forecasts that the company will earn $1.94 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.86. Cormark currently has a “Buy” rating and a $94.00 target price on the stock. Cormark also issued estimates for The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s FY2021 earnings at $7.65 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $7.67 EPS.

Get The Toronto-Dominion Bank alerts:

TD has been the subject of several other reports. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$89.50 to C$89.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$95.00 to C$94.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank to C$87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$90.00 to C$96.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$81.00 to C$94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The Toronto-Dominion Bank currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$88.82.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank stock opened at C$85.57 on Friday. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 1-year low of C$57.44 and a 1-year high of C$89.12. The company has a market capitalization of C$155.63 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.01. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$85.35.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) (NYSE:TD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 27th. The company reported C$2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.66 by C$0.38. The business had revenue of C$10.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$9.67 billion.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th were paid a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 8th. The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s payout ratio is 40.67%.

In related news, Senior Officer Robert E. Dorrance sold 16,452 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$84.27, for a total value of C$1,386,410.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 584,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$49,262,893.68. Also, Senior Officer Riaz Ahmed sold 26,312 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$87.61, for a total transaction of C$2,305,194.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 351,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$30,771,435.52. In the last quarter, insiders sold 220,136 shares of company stock worth $19,225,267.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank Company Profile

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network.

Featured Article: What is Cost of Debt?

Receive News & Ratings for The Toronto-Dominion Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Toronto-Dominion Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.