Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMBL) Short Interest Down 15.6% in July

Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMBL) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,080,000 shares, a decrease of 15.6% from the July 15th total of 1,280,000 shares. Approximately 6.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 500,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days.

GMBL traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $7.82. 164,270 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,077,930. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $171.68 million, a P/E ratio of -8.59 and a beta of 0.97. Esports Entertainment Group has a 1 year low of $3.55 and a 1 year high of $24.48.

Esports Entertainment Group (NASDAQ:GMBL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $5.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.93 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Esports Entertainment Group will post -1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on GMBL shares. HC Wainwright started coverage on Esports Entertainment Group in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Esports Entertainment Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.50.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Esports Entertainment Group in the first quarter valued at $356,000. GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Esports Entertainment Group in the first quarter valued at $150,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Esports Entertainment Group in the first quarter valued at $31,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Esports Entertainment Group by 1,157.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 241,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,628,000 after acquiring an additional 222,409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Esports Entertainment Group by 104.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 97,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,462,000 after acquiring an additional 49,684 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.17% of the company’s stock.

Esports Entertainment Group Company Profile

Esports Entertainment Group, Inc operates as an online gambling company in Canada. The company offers esports entertainment, esports wagering, and iGaming and traditional sports betting services, as well as professional and amateur esports events. It also operates vie.gg, an online esports wagering website.

