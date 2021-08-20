Esports Entertainment Group (NASDAQ:GMBL) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Esports Entertainment Group (NASDAQ:GMBL) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Esports Entertainment Group Inc. is a licensed online gambling company. It focuses on esports wagering and 18 gaming. Esports Entertainment Group Inc. is based in BIRKIRKARA, Malta. “

Get Esports Entertainment Group alerts:

Separately, HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Esports Entertainment Group in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.50.

GMBL opened at $7.86 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.95. The company has a market cap of $172.56 million, a P/E ratio of -8.64 and a beta of 0.97. Esports Entertainment Group has a 1-year low of $3.55 and a 1-year high of $24.48.

Esports Entertainment Group (NASDAQ:GMBL) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $5.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.93 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Esports Entertainment Group will post -1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GMBL. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in Esports Entertainment Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Esports Entertainment Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $79,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Esports Entertainment Group by 45.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 2,523 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Esports Entertainment Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $97,000. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Esports Entertainment Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $109,000. 13.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Esports Entertainment Group

Esports Entertainment Group, Inc operates as an online gambling company in Canada. The company offers esports entertainment, esports wagering, and iGaming and traditional sports betting services, as well as professional and amateur esports events. It also operates vie.gg, an online esports wagering website.

Featured Story: Do Tariffs Work?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Esports Entertainment Group (GMBL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Esports Entertainment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Esports Entertainment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.